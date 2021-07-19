Both Eli and Peyton Manning will be doing this for 10 Monday Night Football games in each of the next three seasons.

The Manning brothers will be a tad busy on some Monday nights moving forward.

ESPN has announced both Eli and Peyton will be headlining an alternate Monday Night Football telecast this coming season. The duo is set to do this for 10 games in each of the 2021, 2022, and 2023 league years.

Peyton and Eli Manning will headline a Monday Night FootballMegaCast on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for three seasons through their new agreement. ESPN will produce it in conjunction with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions. It’s slated for 10 games each season, starting this year. pic.twitter.com/sYSdjzhn0I — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2021

It will be broadcast on ESPN2 and potentially ESPN+, as per the above tweet from Adam Schefter. While the two brothers will host from a remote location, celebrities, former players, and current players will be part of the telecasts.

The telecast will not replace the actual Monday Night Football broadcast, obviously, but act as an alternate location to follow the primetime NFL matchup.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton said in a statement, per Schefter. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions [the production company Peyton launched this year] as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

This is not the first time either Manning brother has signed on to do work for ESPN. Peyton hosts “Peyton’s Places,” which currently has two seasons that can be streamed on ESPN+. The docu-series revisits some of the top moments in the history of the NFL and has a wide range of special guests on various episodes.

“Eli’s Places,” which you’ll be able to stream on ESPN+ this fall, will be a college football version of “Peyton’s Places.”