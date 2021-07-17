The Rangers have a few free agents left, but Gauthier got a deal.

On Friday the New York Rangers announced the team has re-signed forward Julien Gauthier to a one-year contract for the 2021-22 season. The deal has a $775,000 cap hit.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have agreed to terms with restricted free agent forward Julien Gauthier on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/GBiKODkEEe — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) July 16, 2021

Gauthier, 23, appeared in 30 games for the Rangers in 2021, scoring twice with six assists.

He was originally the 21st overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes. He was traded to the Rangers at the deadline in 2020 for Joey Keane.

Over parts of two seasons in the NHL, Gauthier has appeared in 47 games with the Canes and Rangers.

Who’s left?

The Rangers have a couple important RFA forwards still in need of a new contract: Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin and defenseman Libor Hájek are also restricted free agents.

Veterans Brendan Smith and Phillip Di Giuseppe are unrestricted free agents.

According to CapFriendly, the Rangers have a little more than $22 million in projected cap space for the 2021-22 season.

The NHL’s expansion draft and entry draft are in the coming week. The Rangers currently own the 15th overall selection in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, a pick that has come with some trade speculation. Most experts believe the Rangers will select a forward if they keep the pick.

The Rangers have been linked to Sabres’ disgruntled superstar center Jack Eichel in recent trade rumors as well.

New York’s new front office and coaching staff comes in with the expectation that the playoffs are a minimum.