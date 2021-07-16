Jets defensive end Carl Lawson appeared on the “Jim Rome Show” earlier this week ahead of his inaugural season in New York.

Joe Douglas wished to improve the front seven this offseason (among other areas of the roster).

This desire led to the Jets inking defensive end Carl Lawson to a significant deal; by the way of a three-year, $45 million contract signed in March, the now-former Bengal is headed to Florham Park.

Lawson only recorded 20 sacks in four years with Cincinnati but understands there’s more to the position than what that category of the stat sheet may reveal.

“You can’t judge somebody based off of sacks as far as how productive they are, but if you want to get to that elite status, where you’re considered an elite defender, then you need to convert those pressures into sacks,” Lawson said while appearing on the “Jim Rome Show” this week. “And I’m confident that I’ll be able to do that, because I feel like I’ve been very…I’ve had tons of limiting factors to just go against me and still be highly productive. So I’m excited, and I’m still improving, so I’m extremely optimistic.”

Regardless of how he does it, Lawson will attempt to improve the Jets’ overall pass-rushing production. The team tied for 20th last year with just 31 total sacks.

Luckily for fans (and the team, of course), the talent level within the Gang Green front seven is superior to what it was in 2020. Lawson will be performing alongside Quinnen Williams, free-agent pickup Jarrad Davis, and C.J. Mosley, who’s returning after his 2020 opt-out.

Not only that, head coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will also be introducing more of a 4-3 scheme. Last year, former Jets coordinator Gregg Williams ran more of a 3-4 (the Jets were 24th in total defense in 2020, for reference).