Former Seton Hall basketball star Myles Powell is suing the school and head coach Kevin Willard for minimizing his serious knee injury.

Myles Powell‘s basketball career at Seton Hall was almost out of a storybook. He is a native of Trenton, NJ who went on to become one of the most decorated players in school history.

Unfortunately, Powell is suing Seton Hall, Kevin Willard, and the university’s director of sports medicine, John Testa, for mismanagement of a serious meniscus tear that occurred during his senior season. Mark Fischer of the New York Post was first to report on this development:

“Former Seton Hall basketball star Myles Powell has accused head coach Kevin Willard, the team’s medical expert and the university of downplaying a serious knee injury that he says derailed his professional career, according to a civil lawsuit filed Wednesday and reviewed by The Post.”

Powell suffered multiple injuries during his senior season at Seton Hall, but the one in question was called a “serious” ankle sprain. Turns out, this injury was a knee issue that Powell felt pain in all season long.

Despite the pain, Powell soldiered on, leading Seton Hall to a share of the Big East regular-season title before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the year prematurely. He averaged 21.9 points, 2.9 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game en route to the Jerry West Award for the best shooting guard in the country.

The former Big East Player of the Year is stalling out as a professional. He went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft before signing with the New York Knicks on a G League contract. He has yet to make his NBA debut.

He averaged 17.8 points and 3.8 assists per game on 44.6% shooting from deep, but he was waived by the Knicks in April. Powell is currently a free agent searching for his next opportunity.