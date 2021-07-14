Kevin Durant will join Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dirk Nowitzki on the cover for NBA 2K22’s Anniversary Edition cover.

Look out NBA 2K fans, Kevin Durant is coming to a cover near you. The Brooklyn Nets star will don the cover of NBA 2K22’s Anniversary Edition game and he took to social media to help make the announcement.

This version of the cover is meant to pay homage to some of the all-time greats to ever play in the NBA — Kevin Durant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Dirk Nowitzki. These are three of the best scorers in the history of basketball, commemorating the NBA’s diamond anniversary.

Luka Doncic will be the cover athlete on the Standard Edition of NBA 2K22. The Slovenian Wonderboy has made First Team All-NBA in two of his first three seasons in the NBA.

“Making the global cover of NBA 2K22 is special for me,” said Dončić. “I’m proud to represent my country in a special cover that honors the colors of the Slovenian flag. Basketball has given me so much, and I’m excited to give back and work together with 2K Foundations this year to help the lives of young kids around the globe.”

Huge honor to be on the cover of #NBA2K22. Thanks @NBA2K! pic.twitter.com/ptIhpVNUdN — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) July 14, 2021

Fans can purchase a version of the game that features WNBA legend and current Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker. This is the first time a woman will be on the cover of an NBA 2K game.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow 💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/WJan4YE7Qt — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) July 14, 2021

These cover athletes are legends (or legends in the making in Doncic’s case). NBA 2K nailed it this year. And for what it’s worth, Dirk had the best social media announcement.