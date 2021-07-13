The deadline for the Jets to sign Marcus Maye to an extension is this Thursday. New York franchise tagged the safety in March.

As of right now, it doesn’t seem like a long-term extension will be coming Marcus Maye‘s way anytime soon.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets aren’t expected to re-sign their top safety ahead of Thursday — the deadline to re-sign franchise-tagged players lands at 4:00 p.m. ET that day.

New York tagged Maye back in March with the hopes of eventually extending him. However, Rapoport notes the Jets didn’t respond to his most recent proposal.

The Jets reportedly offered Maye a new contract weeks ago that carried an average salary far less than what the tag would pay him ($10.612 million).

Source adds: Negotiations went south weeks before the tag deadline when the #Jets offered Maye a deal that had an APY about 20% below even the tag amount for 2021. Maye turned down NYJ's offer & had significantly more in APY and guarantees from multiple teams heading into FA. https://t.co/8vkKkdObiy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2021

This stalemate comes after team general manager Joe Douglas expressed the sheer desire to keep Marcus in Florham Park for years to come.