The deadline for the Jets to sign Marcus Maye to an extension is this Thursday. New York franchise tagged the safety in March.
As of right now, it doesn’t seem like a long-term extension will be coming Marcus Maye‘s way anytime soon.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Jets aren’t expected to re-sign their top safety ahead of Thursday — the deadline to re-sign franchise-tagged players lands at 4:00 p.m. ET that day.
New York tagged Maye back in March with the hopes of eventually extending him. However, Rapoport notes the Jets didn’t respond to his most recent proposal.
The Jets reportedly offered Maye a new contract weeks ago that carried an average salary far less than what the tag would pay him ($10.612 million).
Source adds: Negotiations went south weeks before the tag deadline when the #Jets offered Maye a deal that had an APY about 20% below even the tag amount for 2021. Maye turned down NYJ's offer & had significantly more in APY and guarantees from multiple teams heading into FA. https://t.co/8vkKkdObiy
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2021
This stalemate comes after team general manager Joe Douglas expressed the sheer desire to keep Marcus in Florham Park for years to come.
“We have had productive conversations with his representatives,” Douglas said back in March, per Ethan Greenberg of the team’s website. “Our stance on Marcus hasn’t changed as well. Marcus is a valuable member of this organization. Someone that started his career here, someone that’s been a pro’s pro. He’s smart, reliable and has provided outstanding leadership. Our plan hasn’t changed. We’re in the process of working to have Marcus be here long term.”
While the Jets tagged Maye, it was known the tag was likely to be utilized as a placeholder for an eventual long-term deal. The Jets didn’t want to risk Maye departing this past free agency period — the tag was to at least keep him in Florham Park with the hopes of extending his contract.
Now, his long-term future is unclear. Unless the two parties can agree on something in less than 48 hours, Maye will be playing the 2021 season on the one-year tag, which he already signed.
As for post-2021, who knows? Maye is slated to be a free agent in 2022, so there’s a chance this coming year could be his final in green.
The Jets can’t let that become the case though.
Following a two-win 2020 campaign, the organization looks to be on the verge of a productive rebuild with a new coaching staff and quarterback in place. Not to mention, the defense is possibly on the rise with Carl Lawson, C.J. Mosley, and Quinnen Williams manning the front seven.
To add to the master plan of constructing a dynasty, the Jets need a consistently reliable leader in the secondary — Maye can be that guy.
Whether the Jets commit to spending a notable amount of cash now or potentially sometime in the future, a move must be made to retain what’s obviously a talented young safety.
