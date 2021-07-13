The Jets and Eagles will be holding joint practices in late August leading up to the teams’ Aug. 27 preseason matchup.

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented two different NFL teams from practicing with one another in 2020.

But the virus won’t do the same this time around.

Leading up to the 2021 regular season, joint practices are back and will be taking place across the league, including between the Jets and Eagles in late August.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports the pair of teams will practice with one another on Aug. 24 and 25. The Jets and Eagles then play each other in either team’s third and final preseason game on Aug. 27 (at MetLife Stadium).

#Eagles announce that they’ll hold joint Training Camp practices with the Patriots on August 16-17 and the Jets on August 24-25. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) July 13, 2021

Gang Green also plays the Eagles during the 17-game regular season, facing Philly in Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 5, 1:00 p.m. ET). That game will be at MetLife Stadium as well.

The Jets will additionally take part in joint practices with the Packers leading up to their exhibition meeting on Aug. 21. Those practices will reunite the LaFleur brothers — Matt LaFleur is currently the Green Bay head coach while Mike LaFleur is the newly hired offensive coordinator of Robert Saleh’s Jets staff.

Prior to the preseason meetings with Green Bay and Philly, the Jets open up their three-game exhibition schedule against the Giants. That game will obviously be at MetLife Stadium, but Big Blue is technically the home squad in the matchup.

The preseason and training camp periods will be crucial timeframes for a Jets team that must significantly develop with a new head coach and starting quarterback in place.