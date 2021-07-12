Mark Sanchez is leaving ESPN and will join FOX to be an NFL game analyst for the network this upcoming season.

A Jet-turned-analyst has found a new role.

Former Gang Green quarterback Mark Sanchez, who was with the franchise from his drafting in 2009 until 2013, is leaving ESPN for a position at FOX.

Sanchez will be an NFL game analyst for this upcoming season, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

While a deal has yet to be finalized, Marchand notes the “paperwork is expected to be finished shortly.”

The former NFL player reportedly should work alongside play-by-play commentator Kevin Kugler, who replaced disgraced former FOX commentator Thom Brennaman. In the event this occurs, Sanchez would be filling the void left by Chris Spielman.

In December, Spielman departed FOX to accept a front office job with his former team, the Detroit Lions.

Marchand also reports Sanchez is expected to appear on the weekday programming for FOX Sports 1 (FS1). This could mean finding timeslots on daytime shows such as “First Things First” with Nick Wright, Brandon Marshall, Jenna Wolfe, and Kevin Wildes, “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed” with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe, “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” and “Speak for Yourself” with Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho.

Sanchez joined ESPN as a college football analyst in July 2019 following his retirement from professional football.

Before leaving the NFL, Sanchez took regular-season snaps for the Jets, Eagles, Cowboys, and Washington. Following his No. 5 overall draft selection in 2009, the current 34-year-old was a part of the Jets AFC Championship teams of both 2009 and 2010.