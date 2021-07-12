The Devils and Sixers have a new CEO.

On Monday, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE) announced longtime Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown will be the next CEO of the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia 76ers.

Brown will begin serving in the role on Aug. 3.

We are proud to welcome Tad Brown to the Devils family as the new CEO of HBSE!https://t.co/MEQrnFVWT8 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 12, 2021

From the Devils’ release:

“Brown joins HBSE after nearly two decades with the Houston Rockets, Toyota Center and Clutch City Sports and Entertainment, 15 of which were spent as CEO. In his role in Houston, he was a member of the NBA’s Board of Governors, served as the representative to the Executive Committee, and served on the league’s Media Committee.”

Brown stepped down from his position with the Rockets in April. At the time, he said he wasn’t sure what he would do in the next chapter of his career, but has said more recently that his desire was to be on the East Coast where his family had relocated after leaving the Rockets.

Brown will succeed Scott O’Neil, who last month stepped down from his position as the CEO of the Devils and Sixers.

“I want to thank Josh Harris and David Blitzer for this incredible opportunity to lead HBSE in its next chapter,” Brown said in the Devils’ release. “This role not only allows me to work for innovators like Josh and David; it also allows me to work alongside some of the industry’s best talent that has been assembled across the HBSE organization. This is a world-class sports and entertainment organization that cares about the cities and fans it serves. My family and I are thrilled to begin our new journey and I’m eager to help guide HBSE to even greater heights.”