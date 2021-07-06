Wedgewood gets a one-year, two-way deal to stay with the Devils.

On Tuesday afternoon the New Jersey Devils announced the club has re-signed veteran goaltender Scott Wedgewood to a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries an NHL salary of $825,000. He will make $375,000 at the AHL level.

The 28-year-old netminder posted a .900 save percentage and 3.11 goals against average in 16 games (15 starts) last year, including a career-high two shutouts. He was 3-8-3 overall.

Wedgewood was the Devils’ 2021 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, as selected by the New Jersey members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

In three NHL seasons, Wedgewood has a 10-18-8 record in 40 games (36 starts), with a 3.07 GAA, .902 save percentage and four shutouts. He spent the 2019-20 season with Tampa’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse and served as the third goalie for the Bolts as they won the Stanley Cup.

New Jersey has Mackenzie Blackwood installed as their starter. He is signed through the 2022-23 season with a $2.8 million AAV.

The Devils have two young goaltenders under contract as well. Akira Schmid, 21, and Nico Daws, 20, are both signed to entry-level contracts but aren’t NHL-ready yet. Wedgewood will serve as a solid backup option at minimal cap exposure while Jersey gets their next generation ready.

The Devils will carry a $2 million cap hit through the 2023-24 season from buying out Cory Schneider as well.

New Jersey owns the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft; they also own the first round pick from the New York Islanders (No. 28 overall) from the trade that sent Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac to the Isles.