The Jets and Packers will participate in joint practices next month ahead of the two teams’ Aug. 21 preseason matchup.

Joint practices are back.

Following a 2020 league year in which we didn’t see any prior to the regular-season campaign, numerous teams will partake in the normal preseason occurrence, including the Jets.

Brian Costello of the New York Post reports the Jets and Packers will participate in two joint practices on Aug. 18 and 19. The two teams will then play one another in a preseason matchup at Lambeau Field Saturday, Aug. 21.

It’ll be either organization’s second of three preseason games later this summer.

The last time the Jets took part in joint practices was ahead of the 2018 regular season — they did so with Washington at the Football Team’s training center in Virginia.

In the midst of these joint practices (and as Costello points out), the LaFleur brothers will be connecting. Matt LaFleur is currently the head coach of the Packers while his younger brother, Mike, is the Jets offensive coordinator. Mike was hired to fill his current role this offseason following the hiring of Robert Saleh to be the team’s new head coach.

Saleh and Mike were in San Francisco with one another the past few seasons, working under 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Saleh worked as the defensive coordinator from 2017-20 while Mike was the passing game coordinator throughout that same period.

The entire preseason (including these joint practices) will be a crucial time for a young Jets offense, which must grow and develop leading up to the regular season.