Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay finds himself involved in a lawsuit between his former and current agents.

A federal judge has ordered Giants receiver Kenny Golladay to submit a response for why he shouldn’t be held in contempt of court by July 22.

This order stems from Golladay skipping a December 2020 deposition for a lawsuit filed by his former agent, Jason Bernstein of Clarity Sports, against his current agent, Todd France of CAA.

The lawsuit alleges Golladay partook in an autograph signing that was set up by exterior marketing firms that attempted to, at the time, bring him to a new agency.

Just In: Giants WR Kenny Golladay ordered by federal judge to show cause as to why he should not be held in contempt of court and subject to sanctions. Golladay has until July 22, 2021 to submit a written response as to his failure to comply. pic.twitter.com/u8ueXAdH8i — Jason Morrin (@jmorr1) July 2, 2021

Lawyers apparently waited over an hour for Golladay to attend the virtual deposition and the receiver ignored follow-up emails from the plaintiff’s attorney. Tony Paul of The Detroit News reported on this back in December.

Paul additionally reported in December that Bernstein was seeking more than $1.7 million in damages (Bernstein approximates he’s missing out on $10,000+ annually from Golladay’s endorsements, etc. and around $600,000 annually from Golladay’s then-upcoming contract).

This was before Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in March.

A subpoena was served to Golladay at the Lions’ training facility in November 2020 when he was still a member of that team.

While Golladay must submit his response to potentially avoid contempt in court and the sanctions that would come along with it by July 22, Giants training camp will commence five days later. This story and situation will continue to develop over the next few weeks as the aforementioned court-mandated date approaches.