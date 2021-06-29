Some Rangers prospects will head to Florida.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Jacksonville Icemen tweeted news that they are joining the New York Rangers organization as the ECHL affiliate.

Jacksonville had been affiliated with the Winnipeg Jets previously.

We’re so excited to announce our new affiliation with the @NYRangers and @WolfPackAHL 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZA8heCTup1 — Jacksonville Icemen (@JaxIcemen) June 29, 2021

The Hartford WolfPack will remain the Rangers’ AHL affiliate.

The Rangers made significant changes to their coaching structure, specifically in net, last week. They are also moving into a new season with a new GM, Chris Drury, and head coach, Gerard Gallant.

With six picks in the first four rounds of the 2021 NHL Draft, the Rangers have the flexibility to make moves around the draft. Drury will also need to work on a number of new contracts and deal with the upcoming Seattle expansion draft, which will cost the organization at least one player.

Among the most pressing moves on Drury’s plate immediately is the long-term future of star defenseman Adam Fox, who was a finalist for the Norris Trophy this season. Fox has one year remaining on his entry-level contract that carries a $925,000 cap hit.

Filip Chytil and Julien Gauthier are two notable restricted free agents who will also need new deals from Drury this summer.

The 2021 NHL Expansion Draft will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The first round of the 2021 NHL Draft will be broadcast on Friday, July 23, at 8 p.m. ET and will also air on ESPN2 in the United States. The draft will be remote again this year because of COVID protocols still being in place.

Players can become free agents on July 28.