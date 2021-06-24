The reorganization of the Rangers continues under the guidance of new President and GM Chris Drury.

The New York Rangers made their first significant addition of the offseason already, naming Gerard Gallant the organization’s new head coach.

On Thursday afternoon, Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced a number of other changes to the organization’s hockey operations department.

Drury announced three moves that specifically work with the goaltenders in the organization. Benoit Allaire has been promoted to Director of New York Rangers Goaltending, Jeff Malcolm has been promoted to Hartford Wolf Pack Goaltending Coach and Jean-Ian Filiatrault joins the organization’s player development department as Goaltending Consultant.

Allaire will remain the head goaltending coach for the New York Rangers. In his new role, Allaire will also oversee the development of goaltenders at all levels throughout the organization.

Filiatrault will work with Allaire and assist in the development of Rangers goaltending prospects throughout the organization.

Malcolm had been the Rangers Goaltending Consultant for the past three seasons.

Drury also announced Matt Hunwick has joined the hockey operations’ player development department.

Hunwick helped the Rangers win the Presidents’ Trophy during the 2014-15 season, part of a 12-year NHL career. He had been a Volunteer Assistant Coach at the University of Michigan for the past two seasons.

Hunwick will primarily focus on working on the development of Rangers prospects on and off the ice, specifically with defensemen in the organization.

The Rangers are preparing for the upcoming 2021 NHL Draft in which they will make the 15th overall selection. Drury is also preparing for an important free agent offseason as the Rangers look to get back into the playoffs in 2022.