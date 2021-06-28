In what could be a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones in 2021, second-year Giants linebacker Cam Brown is by the quarterback’s side.

The 2021 season will carry much importance for the New York Giants and their top signal-caller. Daniel Jones is entering his third professional season and didn’t immensely develop last year after a promising 2019 rookie campaign.

Following the on-field struggles of 2020, Jones still needs to prove he’s the team’s long-term answer at the quarterback position.

Near-and-dear support is present though, including from another young component of the roster.

“I fell in love with Daniel after the first week I hung out with him going through training camp last summer,” second-year linebacker Cam Brown said while appearing on FanSided’s “The Matt Lombardo Show” podcast. “He’s just a different type of competitor.

“He’s ambitious. It’s almost sneaky-competitor, he’s a guy who’s very laid back, you’re going to sleep on him, but he’s going to outrun you, he’s going to out-bench you, do whatever he needs to do to get better, but he’s going to do it in a silent manner to take care of business. I’m a big fan of Daniel Jones, and I’m happy he’s our quarterback.”

There’s still a notable opportunity for Jones to prove he’s the man for the job in East Rutherford — it’s not like last season (11 touchdowns, 10 picks) has to dictate his true value and potential.

You must take into account the exterior issues the organization attempted to resolve this offseason; issues that certainly played a role in his hindered improvement.

Jones now possesses a true No. 1 wide receiver in Kenny Golladay as well as another slot target in first-round pick Kadarius Toney. Wideout John Ross and tight end Kyle Rudolph are also in the mix to group with the returning Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Saquon Barkley, and Evan Engram — the more weapons, the better.

The team additionally made moves to further improve a defensive unit that’s now capable of taking pressure off the young quarterback.

Not to mention, for the first time in his NFL career, Jones will work with the same coaching staff and playbook for the second consecutive season.

Brown can be as big a fan as he wants — so can anyone. But sheer improvement must be achieved, especially considering Jones’ excuse total is diminishing.