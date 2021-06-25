Veteran tackle Morgan Moses is headed to Florham Park after spending the first seven years of his career with Washington.

The Jets have a new offensive tackle.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, New York will be signing veteran free agent Morgan Moses to a one-year deal. Moses spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with Washington prior to his release last month (the parting of ways was, partly, a financial decision by the team).

The #Jets are signing free agent OT Morgan Moses to a one-year deal, source says. The former Washington Football Team right tackle joins Robert Saleh’s and Joe Douglas’ improving offensive line. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 25, 2021

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $3.6 million in base pay, but that value can increase to $5.3 million if at least 80% playing time is achieved.

The #Jets are giving new OT Morgan Moses a 1-year deal worth $3.6M base, source said. Moses can get to $5.3M with 80% or more playing time incentives. A really solid signing, locking in a starter in June. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 25, 2021

Despite sitting on the wrong side of 30 years old (he turned 30 in March), there’s a legitimate chance Moses beats out 28-year-old George Fant for the starting right tackle job. Fant struggled during his inaugural season with Gang Green last year and recorded just a 61.6 Pro Football Focus grade while allowing a trio of sacks.

Moses, on the contrary, underwent a successful 2020 campaign with the Football Team that saw him record a solid 80.6 PFF grade. Morgan has allowed five sacks in each of the last six seasons though.

Regardless, the Jets will at least employ depth at one of the most important positions on the offensive end. Both Moses and Fant possess legitimate starting experience and could be called upon at a moment’s notice.

The right tackle position battle should be one of the more interesting storylines to follow during the training camp/preseason periods. The subsequent choice then made by the coaching staff for the starting role will portray sheer importance.

A more noteworthy decision, however, may need to be made at the right guard position while the center, left guard, and left tackle spots seem set (with Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, and Mekhi Becton likely filling those roles). Will the coaching staff decide to go with Greg Van Roten, who started 13 games there last year? Maybe it appoints Dan Feeney, who the organization acquired on a one-year deal this offseason?

29-year-old Alex Lewis is additionally an option for the role.

What the organization chooses to do will obviously carry weight — the status and overall performance of the Jets offensive line will be significant factors in regard to the development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

The line was 24th in the NFL last year with 43 allowed sacks — expect the new (and returning) faces to assist in the unit’s hopeful improvement in that category.