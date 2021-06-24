Robert Saleh has a lot on his plate as a first-time head coach of the Jets, but he already has the support from players.

The Jets required a full restart this offseason after winning just two games in 2020 and missing the playoffs for the tenth consecutive year.

That’s why they traded away Sam Darnold to pave the way for the drafting of Zach Wilson, and before that, fired Adam Gase in order to eventually bring in Robert Saleh.

The rookie head coach possesses overwhelming responsibilities when you consider how poor this franchise performed last season. Much needs to be accomplished, but Saleh isn’t alone — the players are in his corner.

“I’ve watched it grow. I’ve watched guys get more comfortable — offensively, defensively, special teams,” defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’ve watched competition. And I’ve watched what he’s really trying to breed, and it’s something special. Everyone’s buying in. Everyone’s coming in every day with the mindset of, we’re not just here to [say], ‘Maybe we’ll do alright this year.’ No, guys are coming in ready to compete and really take this league by storm. And we’re hoping we can do so.”

Rankins is one of the newest Jets after signing a two-year deal in March — he’s part of a widespread group. By the way of this offseason’s draft and free agency period, the organization added Rankins, Wilson, Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Michael Carter, Corey Davis, Carl Lawson, and numerous other bodies to assist in the (hopeful) improvement of the on-field product.

The Jets may not make the postseason in the inaugural year of the new system — this team needs time to develop.

Sheer effort must be present though. No excuses when it comes to that concept.

“One thing about us, I know we’re going to compete,” Sheldon said. “There’s never going to be a game we go into where people are going to put that game on and be like, ‘Oh they’re just there. They’re just out there. They’re just out there for a check.’ That’s never going to be a thing with us.”