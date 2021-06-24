It’s mock draft season as the 2021 NBA Draft approaches. Who do the experts have the Brooklyn Nets taking in round one?

The Brooklyn Nets did not expect to be looking ahead to the draft at this point in the year. Despite the disappointing finish to the 2020-21 season, the Nets still have a bright future ahead.

They have their own pick towards the end of the first round. They have opted to use their first-rounders to add proven talent in recent years.

Will that change in the 2021 NBA Draft or will the Nets ditch the pick as they have done in the past? Let’s take a look at some NBA mock drafts out there.

ESPN — Jonathan Givony

#27 — Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

Excerpt: “The Nets might look to add depth at center with a player they can develop into a long-term contributor. Bassey’s versatility as a shot-blocking, pick-and-roll finishing, floor-spacing big man is intriguing, and he has the strength and experience to help a team sooner rather than later.”

SB Nation — Ricky O’Donnell

#27 — B.J. Boston, G, Kentucky

Excerpt: “We had Boston projected as the No. 2 overall pick in our very first mock draft for this class that dropped the day after the 2020 draft. Boston’s freshman season was a disappointment, as his lack of strength badly hindered his ability to play through contract and resulted in an ugly 44.7 true shooting percentage. The 6’7 wing still had enough flashes of shot-making and off the dribble creativity to take a flier on at this point in the first round. The team that takes will need to be patient with his development, and dedicated to building out his frame.”

Bleacher Report — Jonathan Wasserman

#27 — Miles McBride, G, West Virginia

Excerpt: “Opinions vary on McBride, with some scouts even projecting more of a mid-second-round pick. We believe one team in the late 20s or early 30s will see a three-and-D spark with more room to improve as a playmaker. He just weighed in at 195 pounds with a monster 6’8¾” wingspan.”

The Athletic — Sam Vecenie

#27 — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

Excerpt: “The Nets should be trying to find smart role players to pair with their trio of superstars in Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. I’m a fan of Robinson-Earl, and he should also not have an issue playing early. The track record of success here from Villanova guys is high because they come in ready to switch defensively, make high-level reads and process the game quickly. Robinson-Earl does all of that at a high level and has potential to shoot from the frontcourt.”

Elite Sports NY — Danny Small

#27 — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, F, Villanova

Excerpt: “Brooklyn might look to pick up a center with this pick, but the possibility of taking Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is too tantalizing to ignore. Brooklyn struggled with depth in the playoffs. Robinson-Earl is a no-nonsense prospect who brings versatility and experience at a winning program.”