Lamoriello becomes the first GM to win the award twice after taking home the honor in 2020.

New York Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello has been named the NHL’s GM of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Congratulations to #Isles President and General Manager, Lou Lamoriello, on receiving the 2020-21 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award in back-to-back years! 👏 Read more ⬇️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) June 23, 2021

The Islanders have qualified for the Stanley Cup playoffs during all three years that Lamoriello has been with the team, including back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Islanders are 115-67-24 over the three seasons that Lamoriello has been with them.

Lamoriello beat out Marc Bergevin of the Montreal Canadiens and Bill Zito of the Florida Panthers and is the only general manager to win the award more than once.

Lamoriello’s notable moves this season include the acquisition of Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac from the New Jersey Devils.

Neither had much of an impact on the team during the regular season, but Palmieri has scored some big goals in the playoffs and was one of the team’s best players in the second round and Zajac has stepped up for the injured Oliver Wahlstrom.