On Monday night in the midst of a Mets-Braves doubleheader, it was announced the left-hander had torn the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his pitching elbow.

Per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Lucchesi will receive a second opinion on the matter, but it’s looking as if Tommy John surgery is legitimately on the table and could be the result of this health-related setback.

In the event he does undergo the surgery, Lucchesi would definitely miss the rest of this season and potentially all of 2022.

“Even though that’s the first thing that comes to mind about having the surgery, he wanted — and we wanted — to hear a second opinion on it,” manager Luis Rojas said, per DiComo.

“It’s a big loss for us,” the skipper added. “A talented young kid that I think is just getting better every time he goes out there. Let’s see what comes out of this. The second opinion will let us know for sure what the decision’s going to be.”

Lucchesi just started this past Friday’s 1-0 road loss to Washington, having allowed four hits and zero earned runs through 5.1 innings. He additionally struck out five Nationals batters and walked two.

The 28-year-old wouldn’t be the only Mets starting pitcher missing time. Neither Noah Syndergaard (2020 torn UCL followed by right elbow inflammation) nor Carlos Carrasco (torn hamstring) has appeared in a game this season.