The Mets send Marcus Stroman to the bump against the Braves at Citi Field.

On Monday the Mets split a doubleheader with the Braves at Citi Field. We’ll take it; this was their second double-dip in three days. Ian Anderson and Jacob deGrom were terrific on the mound for each side and the Mets held Ronald Acuna Jr. to a 2-for-7 day.

Marcus Stroman gets the ball on Tuesday evening. The Mets will be without both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia for a while, however; both were placed on the injured list on Monday; Jeff McNeil is back, however.

Game Info

Atlanta Braves (34-37) @ New York Mets (37-30)

Tuesday, June 22, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SNY

Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7

Pitching Matchup

Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.03 ERA)

at

Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA)

Odds

Notable Game Props:

Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118)

Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118) Braves Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-117), Under-3.5 (+100)

Over-3.5 (-117), Under-3.5 (+100) Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+230), No (-305)

Yes (+230), No (-305) Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+138), No (-175)

Yes (+138), No (-175) First Team to Score: Mets (+140), Braves (-167)

Braves Lineup

TBD

Mets Lineup

TBD