The Mets send Marcus Stroman to the bump against the Braves at Citi Field.
On Monday the Mets split a doubleheader with the Braves at Citi Field. We’ll take it; this was their second double-dip in three days. Ian Anderson and Jacob deGrom were terrific on the mound for each side and the Mets held Ronald Acuna Jr. to a 2-for-7 day.
Marcus Stroman gets the ball on Tuesday evening. The Mets will be without both Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia for a while, however; both were placed on the injured list on Monday; Jeff McNeil is back, however.
Game Info
Atlanta Braves (34-37) @ New York Mets (37-30)
Tuesday, June 22, 2021 — 7:10 PM EDT
TV: SNY
Radio: WCBS 880, WQBU 92.7
Pitching Matchup
Braves: Charlie Morton (6-3, 4.03 ERA)
at
Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-5, 2.35 ERA)
Odds
Notable Game Props:
- Mets Total Runs: Over-3.5 (+102), Under-3.5 (-118)
- Braves Total Runs: Over-3.5 (-117), Under-3.5 (+100)
- Mets to Score First and Win: Yes (+230), No (-305)
- Braves to Score First and Win: Yes (+138), No (-175)
- First Team to Score: Mets (+140), Braves (-167)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Braves Lineup
TBD
Mets Lineup
TBD
