KD is ready to rep the red, white and blue.

Fresh off a dominant but disappointing playoff run, Kevin Durant will reportedly commit to Team USA for the upcoming Olympics.

Durant averaged 34.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 12 games this postseason. During the regular season, Durant averaged 26.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in an injury-plagued 35 games.

If he were to play this would mark Durant’s third appearance on Team USA’s Olympic squad.

As a member of both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic teams, both of which won gold medals, Durant played a pivotal role. In 16 total games at the Olympics, Durant has averaged 19.4 points, 3.0 assists, and 5.3 rebounds.

As many remember, Durant, Kyrie Irving, and DeAndre Jordan reportedly discussed teaming up together at the 2016 Olympics.

Other notable players who are reportedly expected to commit to Team USA include Phoenix’s Devin Booker, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, and Washington’s Bradley Beal.