Michael Strahan has been a star on television ever since his 2008 retirement from football. Now, he’ll be heavily rewarded for it.

It’s tough to turn on the television these days and not see Giants legend Michael Strahan. The retired defensive end is one of the hosts of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and is additionally part of the “FOX NFL Sunday” squad during football season.

Strahan has been a sports entertainment and media staple ever since he concluded his playing days after the 2007 Super Bowl-winning season, and now, will be heavily rewarded for his post-football accomplishments.

Via his personal Twitter account, Strahan announced he will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and also be the sports entertainment category’s inaugural nominee.

Michael will be a member of the Walk of Fame’s Class of 2022.

WOW… all smiles from me finding out I will be receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame! What makes it even more special is to be the first nominee for the new sports entertainment category. To everyone out there, don’t let anyone limit what you can achieve. 💪💪 — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) June 18, 2021

It’s a prestigious honor that’s wildly deserved — Strahan has portrayed the ability to succeed on a number of different television programs, such as the ones previously mentioned along with ABC’s “Live! With Kelly and Michael” and “The $100,000 Pyramid.”

The high-end achievement isn’t the only one Strahan has earned since retiring from the game of football. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, and in 2020, it was announced the Giants organization would be retiring his No. 92 jersey. Despite the fact the jersey retirement announcement came nearly 12 years following his actual retirement, nobody had worn No. 92 for Big Blue since Strahan left the league.

Michael is additionally in the Giants Ring of Honor, which he joined in 2010.