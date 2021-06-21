Former Giants quarterback Eli Manning and center Shaun O’Hara made some dad jokes with one another in a Father’s Day video.

Sunday marked the official unofficial day of dad jokes across America. We say this because it was the 2021 edition of Father’s Day — a day potentially full of wisecracks that have dads slapping their own knees and others rolling their eyes.

To celebrate the occasion, Giants legends Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara dropped some cheesy and corny dad jokes with one another at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford.

And of course, Eli couldn’t bypass the opportunity to take a shot at Tom Brady.

“What is Tom Brady’s favorite wine…’I can’t beat the Giants,'” he said.

Don’t worry, I’m cringing a little bit as well, but the cringe is what makes the comedy.

Eli, as we know, is talking about the pair of times in which he and Big Blue defeated Brady on the most significant stage of the sport (in Super Bowls 42 and 46).

The last time the two faced each other in the regular season was back in 2015 — the Giants hosted the Pats in what ended up being a 27-26 loss for New York.

Brady has additionally brought up the pair of historical Patriots Super Bowl losses and did so back in January 2020 when Eli’s retirement was announced.

Congratulations on your retirement, and a great career Eli! Not going to lie though, I wish you hadn’t won any Super Bowls. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 24, 2020

Brady, also a shot-taker, poked fun at Eli’s fourth-quarter heroics when the longtime Giant finally joined Twitter in May 2020.

Welcome @EliManning, In typical fashion, you never showed up until the 4th quarter anyway 😜 https://t.co/Wbun1VS2A0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 23, 2020

Whether it’s dad jokes or simple banter over Twitter between two legendary signal-callers, this personal rivalry is all in good fun…sort of.