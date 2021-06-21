Eli Manning is back with the Giants, and no, not as a quarterback. The two-time Super Bowl MVP will be in a business operations role.

The greatest quarterback in the history of the Giants franchise is returning to his stomping grounds in East Rutherford.

The Giants announced Monday Eli Manning would be rejoining the organization in a business operations and fan engagement role.

“For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office,” co-owner John Mara said, per Michael Eisen of the Giants official website. “Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we’re thrilled to welcome him back.”

“After not being able to come back in the facility for a full year, to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I’ve spent the past 16 years with — like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners — it’s incredibly exciting to be back,” Manning said, also per Eisen. “Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it.”

“I’m willing to do anything,” Eli added. “But I’m focused on the business side with corporate partners and on community relations, which was always so important to me while I was playing here and is something I’ve placed a high priority on throughout my life. I’m looking forward to seeing where I can make the most impact in helping the Giants achieve their business and community goals.”

It was always a possibility for Manning to return to the organization following his retirement in January 2020. It was very unlikely he would return as a coach, but his new role seems perfect for him. He’ll be working on the development of original content and on different fan engagement assignments

The Giants have additionally set a date for Eli’s jersey retirement ceremony and Ring of Honor induction — during halftime of the team’s 2021 Week 3 matchup with the Falcons (Sunday, Sept. 26). Mara made it known during Eli’s retirement press conference back in 2020 no one else would ever wear No. 10 for the team.

“It’s a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling,” Eli said. “I don’t know what the emotions will be that day. I know they’ll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it’s going to be special. I think it’s an opportunity for me to thank everybody here — teammates, coaches, and the organization — for believing in me, for bringing me to New York, and for giving me a chance to have success. It’ll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration.”