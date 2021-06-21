In what was a predictable move, Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie will reportedly decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent.

Not even 12 hours following an absolutely heartbreaking defeat in Game 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets fans were dealt another blow. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that guard Spencer Dinwiddie plans to decline his $12.3 million player option.

This would result in Dinwiddie becoming an unrestricted free agent. Dinwiddie’s reported decision, although frustrating for Nets fans does not come as a surprise.

After a breakout year during the 2019-20 season in which he averaged career-highs in points (20.6), rebounds (3.5), and assists (6.8), Dinwiddie became a prized commodity. Pegged to play a key role for Brooklyn this year, his season was cut short due to an ACL injury suffered in just the third game of the season.

Despite his injury, Dinwiddie’s name was thrown around in trade talks during the James Harden saga and up until the trade deadline.

Although slated to miss the entire season, Dinwiddie never gave up on possibly returning to the team. His constant posts on social media providing rehab updates and videos gave a sliver of hope, as fleeting as it seemed. There was even a report during the playoffs that he could possibly return to the team if they advanced to the NBA Finals.

Obviously, the book isn’t completely closed on Dinwiddie’s Nets tenure. He still could return in a sixth-man role for the right price. However, his talents would be best served in a starting role.

As an unrestricted free agent, Dinwiddie will garner a lot of attention on the open market. Teams who are looking for a starting point guard who can create his own shot will be all-in on Dinwiddie.