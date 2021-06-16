Rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore could assume a significant role within the Jets offense during his inaugural NFL season.

Zach Wilson isn’t the only Jets rookie garnering attention amid the offseason program.

Second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore has acquired his fair share of the spotlight, and reasonably so. The former Ole Miss Rebel has impressed during OTAs and the mandatory minicamp ahead of his first pro-level season.

Chemistry between Moore and Wilson will be important though, especially when you take into consideration the crucial development of the latter.

Luckily, the process of building said chemistry is already commencing.

“When [Elijah’s] not thinking, he is a great player. He’s got so much potential,” Wilson told DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News Wednesday. “That’s like with everyone right now, we’re all thinking, but every once in a while you catch those glimpses of, you throw a ball at his knees or above his head and he catches it so well, and is able to transition up the field. It’s so natural for him, his ability to catch the ball and get up the field. Very smooth player, and he wants to be great.

“I spend a lot of time with him, he’s someone I want to be around because he wants to be great. He’s definitely a motivating person, we’re going to have a good time doing this thing together because he’s going to be a good player.”

Moore isn’t the lone talented body in that Jets receiver room — not even close.

Prior to the drafting of him in late April, the organization brought in Corey Davis on a three-year deal to be the team’s new No. 1 wide receiver. Davis produced for a number of years in Tennessee and is someone Moore could look up to as he begins his professional tenure.

It’s the veteran, however, that’s impressed with the first-year player.

“Elijah, first and foremost, is a great person…he’s a great player. As you guys see, he’s out there making plays left and right, and he’s really hungry to do more,” Davis told the media Wednesday. “He’s a prefectionist, he’s always trying to better his game. I love that about him.”

Given the number of talented individuals within the team’s receiver room — Davis, Moore, Keelan Cole, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, etc. — it’s unclear what Elijah’s true role will be. Will they mainly field him in the slot? Will they expand his opportunities and make him a return specialist as well?

One of the more significant voices when it comes to choosing Moore’s offensive responsibilities will be Mike LaFleur. The 34-year-old will possess some time to make the decisions, but for now, the rookie offensive coordinator just loves the start Moore has gotten off to.

“The cool part about Elijah is that this guy just works,” LaFleur said Wednesday. “He puts in a lot of time, whether it be seven in the morning on the jugs working indoors, taking it through the meetings, being prepared with the scripted plays…he’s a fun dude to coach. Whatever success he has, he’s going to earn it.”