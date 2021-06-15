Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, who was with the Jets from 2017-19, is not participating at the Seahawks’ mandatory minicamp

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Pro Bowl Seahawks safety Jamal Adams is not participating in Seattle’s mandatory minicamp. The specific portion of the Seahawks’ offseason program will occur from Tuesday, June 15 until Thursday, June 17.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team is excusing Adams for personal reasons, so he won’t be fined.

This decision comes in the midst of Adams’ efforts to land a new contract. Given the fifth-year option is in play on his current rookie deal (which he signed with the Jets back in 2017), Adams is slated to make a base salary of $9.86 million and count for the same amount against the Seahawks’ cap in 2021.

Leading up to the mandatory minicamp, Adams didn’t participate in the team’s OTAs.

Per Geoffrey C. Arnold of The Oregonian, both Jamal and the organization wish for him to remain in Seattle.

“We want him to be here a long time for sure. He’s a great player,” general manager John Schneider said in April, per Arnold. “We’re glad we made the trade to get him, and he’s going to be a very important part of our future.”

Adams originally came over to Seattle by the way of a July 2020 trade — the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas received a haul, to say the least.

In return for Adams, the Jets collected two first-round picks (2021 and 2022), a third-round pick (2021), and safety Bradley McDougald, who is no longer with Gang Green.

The Jets then used the 2021 first-rounder they acquired (what ended up being the No. 23 selection) to trade up to No. 14 overall and draft offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker back in April.