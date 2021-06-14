Veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder has finalized a renegotiated contract with the Jets ahead of the 2021 season.

The Jets and Jamison Crowder have officially finalized a new, renegotiated contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Crowder was previously supposed to count for an $11.35 million cap hit this coming season ($10 million base salary) as part of the three-year deal he originally signed prior to the 2019 campaign.

The exact terms of the renegotiated contract are currently unclear, but according to a source close to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the pay cut is “significant.”

On the eve of mandatory minicamp, Jamison Crowder has accepted what one source described as a "significant" cut to his $10 million salary. Robert Saleh has promised Crowder will still have a role on the team, despite the emergence of rookie WR Elijah Moore. https://t.co/mgRdBtKlGP — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) June 14, 2021

This comes after ESPN’s Rich Cimini previously reported the two parties were in the process of coming to terms on a renegotiated deal, which is why Crowder wasn’t participating at OTAs in Florham Park.

“[We’re] really confident to get Jamison here quickly,” head coach Robert Saleh said earlier this month, per Cimini. “When we do, he definitely has a role on this team.”

Some may have thought Crowder could’ve been a cap casualty this offseason, given his 2021 dead cap charge was supposed to be $1 million in comparison to his aforementioned original cap hit. But it’s clear the Jets still wish for him to be a component of the offensive unit given his age (27 years old) and possible production level when healthy.

Through 12 games last year, Crowder averaged 4.9 receptions per game (tied for his career-high) and 58.3 receiving yards per game (career-high).

Crowder can additionally assist in the crucial development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Providing the young signal-caller with a reliable and talented group of offensive weapons is important — Crowder, Corey Davis, and the potential up-and-coming star that is rookie second-round draft pick Elijah Moore are capable of supplying the No. 2 overall pick with the help he requires.

As Rapoport additionally noted, Crowder is still set to re-hit the free-agent market at 28 years old in 2022 and subsequently ink a contract with any team.

The value of his next contract, however, will be partly based on how he performs in 2021.