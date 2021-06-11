Sam Beal, who the Giants picked up in the 2018 supplemental draft, pleaded guilty to gun-related charges stemming from a 2020 arrest.

Per Lorain County, Ohio court records, Giants cornerback Sam Beal has pleaded guilty to two gun-related charges. The guilty plead occurred last Friday, June 4 after Beal was arrested on June 2, 2020.

Police pulled over Beal because of a traffic violation and the Big Blue defensive back was subsequently charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle, and possession of marijuana.

He was then indicted on the gun charges in August 2020 and placed on two years of probation that will last until June of next year. Beal additionally joined a pretrial diversion program.

The Giants originally acquired Beal in the third round of the 2018 supplemental draft after he underwent a productive career at Western Michigan University and earned second-team All-MAC honors in 2017.

However, he’s yet to truly pan out in the pros, having played in just six games in his career.

Beal suffered a season-ending shoulder injury early in his inaugural training camp before a hamstring injury led to him missing the first nine games of the 2019 campaign.

He then recorded 26 combined tackles in six games that year before opting out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His opt-out came eight days before his arrest.

It was going to take a whole lot for Beal to find a great deal of playing time in 2021, and that’s if he made the final roster. The Giants are seemingly set at the cornerback position with Pro Bowler James Bradberry, free-agent pickup Adoree’ Jackson, second-year player Darnay Holmes, and rookie Aaron Robinson in the mix, among others.