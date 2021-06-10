The Giants will take part in joint practices with possibly multiple teams they play during this year’s preseason period.

Joint practices are back.

Following a 2020 preseason in which we didn’t see any due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Giants reportedly will take part in two joint practices with the Browns ahead of their preseason matchup in Cleveland on Aug. 22 (either team’s second preseason game).

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the news Wednesday.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said today that the #Giants & #Browns will hold two joint practices in Cleveland leading up to their Aug. 22 preseason game (the #Giants' second) 👀 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 9, 2021

I think we all know what this means…Odell Beckham Jr. reuniting with his old team.

We’re now two seasons removed from his trade to Cleveland for a pair of draft picks (one being a 2019 first-rounder) and safety Jabrill Peppers, and Beckham has yet to play against the Giants. Odell tore his ACL in October of last year prior to his team’s matchup with Big Blue in December. Cleveland won that game 20-6 — Colt McCoy was under center for New York while Daniel Jones sat out due to an ankle injury.

It’s too early to tell if Beckham will be participating in the joint practices due to the injury, but there’s a good chance he’ll be present at the facility nonetheless.

Per Leonard, the Giants may also hold joint practices with the Patriots, who they play in their third and final preseason game Aug. 29.

The Giants are planning joint practices with the Patriots before their preseason finale in August, per sources, and it sounds like practices could be in Foxborough, Mass., even though game is here in N.J. Aug. 29. There is talk of alternating annually … https://t.co/aqy1m984tu — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 9, 2021

Prior to their exhibition matchups with the Browns and Patriots, the Giants face the Jets in their first preseason game on Aug. 14.