The Brooklyn Nets going to Milwaukee for Game 3 without James Harden and Jeff Green. There are no firm timelines for either player.

The Brooklyn Nets are occupying this strange space where everything is going well despite concerning injuries to key players. James Harden and Jeff Green have played a combined 43 seconds in this series with the Milwaukee Bucks and that won’t change in Game 3.

The Nets’ James Harden and Jeff Green remain out for Thursday’s Game 3 against Milwaukee, Steve Nash says. Nash adds that he does expect Green to play in this series. Harden’s status still TBD. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 9, 2021

Green is easier to replace, but his veteran presence as a defender and shooter will be missed in Milwaukee. He is the type of player that Nets coach Steve Nash can trust in a big spot.

Obviously, Brooklyn’s ceiling depends a lot more on Harden than Green. James Harden is the third leg of this superstar Nets tripod. Although there were concerns about how the three ball-dominant players would coexist, Harden has taken to his pass-first role without any hesitation.

Still, the Nets might be able to win a championship with a hobbled Harden. Kevin Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career and he looks like the best player on the planet again. Meanwhile, Kyrie Irving is more than capable of playing the point guard when Harden is sidelined.

Role players like Blake Griffin, Joe Harris, Bruce Brown, and Mike James are making up for the loss of Green as well.

So far, so good for the Nets in these playoffs. They are 6-1 and currently have a 2-0 lead on the Bucks. The Nets and Bucks will meet for Game 3 in Milwaukee on Thursday night (7:30 p.m. ET).