Kevin Durant is calling out ESPN’s Jay Williams for lying about a discussion they had about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Kevin Durant is currently cooking Giannis Antetokounmpo in the playoffs and it’s not a pretty sight. The Brooklyn Nets, led by Durant, are smacking the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

ESPN’s Jay Williams took the opportunity to talk about a conversation he had with Durant about Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"Kevin Durant comes up to me and says, 'Yo, don't you ever, EVER compare me to Giannis."' —@RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/2thAk3eku6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) June 8, 2021

In the past, Williams has talked about how Giannis is a mix between Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. According to Williams, this comparison did not sit well with Durant:

“I go to a holiday party, Kevin Durant comes up to me and says, ‘Don’t you ever compare me to Giannis.'”

Williams goes on to say that Durant is making things personal against Antetokounmpo in this series. Durant took to social media to refute these claims by Williams, and he dished out some harsh words in the process.

Mans will do anything to advance their careers in this media shit, wanting to be accepted by an industry that will dispose of you whenever they please. Keep me out all that corny ass talk about whos better and legacy and all that dumb ass shit. I don’t even talk like that — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 8, 2021

KD was not about to let Jay Williams lie like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ud1OyXfRpM — Andrew (@andrewdifalco13) June 8, 2021

Williams has often been pegged as a close confidant of Durant’s, but it’s clear that there is a disconnect between the two. Going on live television and misquoting someone is a no-no in the media business.

Durant is just looking to hoop. He doesn’t care about legacy or any of the debates that talking heads have on ESPN or FS1.

Instead, Durant is focusing on taking care of business against Giannis and the Bucks. The Nets aren’t looking to give Milwaukee any kind of motivation to turn this series around.

Brooklyn is up 2-0 on Milwaukee after a 39-point blowout in Game 2. For what it’s worth, there is no comparison between Durant and Antetokounmpo right now. KD went for 32 points on 12-for-18 shooting in Game 2 to follow up a 29-point performance in Game 1. He’s stepping up with James Harden out with a hamstring issue.

The Nets and Bucks will run it back for Game 3 on Thursday night (8:30 p.m. ET).