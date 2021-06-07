Kevin Durant is cooking Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks right now as the Brooklyn Nets roll to an easy victory.

He’s Kevin Durant. You know who he is.

The Brooklyn Nets are having no trouble with the Milwaukee Bucks in this Eastern Conference Semifinals. Both teams pulled their starters with more than nine minutes left in the game and it’s because of plays like this, where Kevin Durant makes Giannis Antetokounmpo look like he’s playing in work boots.

Kevin Durant is on a different level pic.twitter.com/W4dYeUjZpN — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) June 8, 2021

Durant finished his night with 32 points, four rebounds, and six assists. His shooting numbers were downright absurd as well — 12-for-18 from the field and 4-for-6 from deep.

Even without James Harden, the Nets are unstoppable on offense. It helps when Durant is slicing through the defense like butter. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and he looks like he has no chance at stopping Durant.

They are having a lot of fun in Brooklyn.