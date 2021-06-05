Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley is back with the team after opting out of last season, which is music to coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s ears.

C.J. Mosley is officially back.

After missing 14 games in 2019 due to groin injuries and then opting out last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker is present at OTAs and preparing for a crucial 2021 season.

Despite the fact he’s yet to play a full season with the Jets, Mosley is still under a lucrative contract and is set to be an integral component of Jeff Ulbrich‘s defense. And speaking of whom, the newly hired defensive coordinator seems to be very pleased the 28-year-old is returning…to say the least.

“I’m so excited about C.J. and what he brings to this defense and what he brings to this team,” Ulbrich told the media Friday. “He is one of those authentic alpha leaders, just knows how to run the defense. He’s the field general, he’s the old school mike [linebacker] that you look to. I’m very excited about what he can do within this defense and I’m excited for him just personally getting back on the field because I know this game is very important to him.”

Mosley will be taking on a role within Ulbrich and Robert Saleh’s 4-3 scheme alongside 2021 free-agent acquisition Jarrad Davis. The pair of veterans will attempt to bolster a Jets run defense that was actually productive last year in the midst of a disastrous two-win season.

Gang Green was 12th in the NFL with 112 rushing yards allowed per contest.