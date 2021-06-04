The Devils’ star defenseman among three finalists for the prestigious award.

On Friday morning the NHL announced three finalists for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy: San Jose Sharks right wing Kurtis Gabriel, Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne and New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban.

The trophy is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

From the NHL’s release:

“Subban, a King Clancy Memorial Trophy finalist in 2020 and for the third time overall, has embraced philanthropic work throughout his entire NHL career. The blueliner launched the P.K. Subban Foundation in 2014 and has participated in a number of other efforts during his 12 NHL seasons in the greater Newark, Montreal and Nashville communities. Since joining the Devils in 2019, Subban has established his Blueline Buddies program in Newark. Although this year the team wasn’t able to host in-person visits, Subban adapted the program to go virtually with video conferencing meetings during which he engaged with program members. Throughout the 2020-21 campaign, Subban also met with members of the medical community, frontline workers and those who have served their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Devils’ King Clancy nominee also works to grow the sport of hockey as a role model for others. ‘It’s about having an influence on kids who look like me coming up through the sport,’ Subban said. ‘Giving them that hope, in seeing where I’ve come from and where I am today. I feel I have the power to change lives through the sport and connect with people through this program and beyond. That’s really important to me especially given the current climate.'”

Each NHL team nominated a player for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, with the three finalists and winner chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The selection committee applies the following criteria in determining the finalists and winner:

Clear and measurable positive impact on the community

Investment of time and resources

Commitment to a particular cause or community

Commitment to the League’s community initiatives

Creativity of programming

Use of influence; engagement of others

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy winner will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice.

The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice.