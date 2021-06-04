The second-year left tackle for the Jets is dealing with a health-related setback but should be good to go for training camp.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, who’s entering his second season following an impressive rookie campaign, has plantar fasciitis. This is when inflammation occurs within a band of tissue connecting your heel bone to your toes.

Becton will not need surgery, however, and should be good for training camp late this summer.

#Jets LT Mekhi Becton is dealing with plantar fasciitis, which is why coach Robert Saleh told reporters Becton needs to be off his feet. Should be just a few weeks and no surgery, so nothing that impacts training camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 4, 2021

According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, the organization has asked Becton to remain off of his feet, which would mean not participating in the on-field portion of the current OTA period of the offseason. However, Becton will be a part of team meetings.

Corey Davis would play if this was a game week, Saleh says. Becton is dealing with a foot. “It’s nothing that need surgery … not that big of a deal.” Jets asked him to stay off feet & field. He’s in meetings. Denzel Mims is battling non-covid Illness. He’ll practice today — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) June 4, 2021

Right now, it’s important to take the necessary measures to make sure Becton is ready for the training camp period and, of course, the regular season, which commences with a matchup against Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 12. Having the starting left tackle not participate in a voluntary program such as OTAs shouldn’t be detrimental to the team.

This isn’t the first injury-related situation Becton has dealt with throughout the duration of his still-young NFL career.

Despite his strong rookie season, Becton missed two games due to a shoulder injury and wasn’t in the starting lineup Week 4 against Denver due to the setback. He additionally left the Week 17 loss to New England early due to an ankle injury.

Becton will obviously play an important role for this young Jets offense when healthy — rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will require all the help and protection he can get in order to succeed.