The Giants have agreed to a rookie deal with wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who they drafted in the first round out of Florida.

And just like that, the Giants have wrapped up the contract agreements for each of their six 2021 draft picks.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports Big Blue has agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $13.7 million deal with wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The Giants drafted Toney in the first round out of Florida after trading back from No. 11 to 20 overall.

The Giants previously agreed to four-year deals with second-round edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, third-round cornerback Aaron Robinson, fourth-round edge rusher Elerson Smith, sixth-round running back Gary Brightwell, and sixth-round cornerback Rodarius Williams.

Toney wasn’t present to commence Giants OTAs — the fact a contract agreement wasn’t reportedly in place could’ve been the reason for this.

Kadarius’ deal will obviously be the most expensive among the team’s 2021 draft picks, given the fact he was a first-rounder. Ojulari’s rookie contract is worth $6.77 million over four years.

In the process of drafting Toney, the Giants received a 2021 fifth-rounder along with first- and fourth-round selections in 2022 via the Bears. Chicago moved up nine spots to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

The Giants then packaged that fifth-round choice (No. 164 overall) with their original third-round pick (No. 76) in a deal with Denver to move up to No. 71 and draft Aaron Robinson out of Central Florida.

Toney is expected to be one of the offense’s top targets and provide crucial assistance in the development of young quarterback Daniel Jones. His speed, elusiveness, and versatility can make him a highly productive slot receiver and additionally lead to him seeing reps in the return game.

During his collegiate tenure with the Gators, Kadarius returned 15 total kicks for 324 yards (21.6 yards per return) along with 13 punts for 147 yards (11.3 yards per return) and a touchdown.