Will Tocchet be the next head coach of the New York Rangers?

According to a report out of Arizona, former Coyotes coach Rich Tocchet completed a second interview with the New York Rangers for their vacant head coaching position.

Tocchet, who lost his job with the Coyotes on May 8, reportedly interviewed with the Rangers for the first time a week later. A second interview would indicate the Rangers have sincere interest in Tocchet for the job.

One of the other reported lead candidates, Gerard Gallant, has been coaching Canada at the World Championships.