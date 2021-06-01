Chad Wheeler was arrested for allegedly strangling his then-girlfriend back in January and faces multiple charges.

The domestic violence trial involving former Giants and Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler has once again been rescheduled.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the new date for the trial is July 22, per the King County Prosecutor’s Office in the state of Washington.

A preliminary hearing will additionally occur this Thursday, June 3.

Wheeler was involved in a January incident in which he allegedly strangled his then-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor, to the point of unconsciousness after she had refused to bow to him. When she then regained consciousness and traveled to a bathroom to contact the police, Chad had apparently been surprised she survived the altercation.

He was arrested and subsequently held at King County Jail on the night of Monday, Jan. 25 but was out of jail by the following day after posting a $400,000 bond. The King County prosecutor’s office charged Wheeler with first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

A conviction could lead to an 8-12-year prison sentence for the man who may never return to the NFL again.

Prosecutors additionally had requested electronic home detention for Wheeler, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

The Seahawks announced shortly after the news broke that Wheeler wasn’t with the team any longer. Chad was with the Giants, who he originally signed with as an undrafted free agent out of Southern California, from 2017-19.

“He, he stood up. And he told me to bow down,” Taylor told CBS News’ Jericka Duncan in an exclusive interview back in February. “And I asked him why. And he didn’t respond. He just told me to bow down again. And I told him no. And he immediately grabbed my neck. And that’s when things began.”

“I had touched my face. And I looked down, and there was, there’s blood on my hand…I remember getting up and running to the bathroom,” she claims to have happened after regaining consciousness. “Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway. And he was sipping his smoothie and was, like, “Wow, you’re, you’re still alive.”