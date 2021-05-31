The New York Islanders overcame a third period comeback to win in OT.

The Islanders lost Game One of their playoff series in Boston 5-2, putting more importance on getting a split on the Bruins’ ice before coming home.

They trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes on Monday night, but scored three unanswered goals in the second period. Entering the third, they felt pretty good with a two-goal lead.

That lead evaporated and the two teams headed to overtime.

Boston had a few good looks at Semyon Varlamov but one bad pass turned into a breakaway for Casey Cizikas, who buried the OT GWG to tie the series.