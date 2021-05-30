kyrie irving
Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

As NBA fans pile into arenas, clowns continue to step over the line with players, and this time, Kyrie Irving is the target.

The Brooklyn Nets put a beatdown on the Boston Celtics on Sunday night, but an ugly incident with Kyrie Irving is the headline. As Irving was leaving the court, a fan tossed a water bottle at him in the tunnel.

There’s no love lost between Irving and Celtics fans. He insinuated that Boston fans were racist earlier this week, leading to a discussion about race relations between fans and players in the city.

Irving’s comments came in the midst of a few ugly incidents involving fans. A Knicks fan was banned from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Trae Young. Another fan in Philadelphia poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook.

Packed-out arenas have been a blessing for the atmosphere of these playoff games, but there are still a select group of fans who take things over the line. The NBA has a problem that needs solving.

There’s no love lost here between Irving and Celtics fans. After he dropped 39 points, Kyrie stomped on the Boston logo at halfcourt. Perhaps that’s a bit childish, but it doesn’t excuse any fan for throwing something at a player.

Kevin Durant spoke to the media in the postgame about the incident. His message was simple: “Grow up.”

“Fans got to grow up at some point, I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic got a lot of people stressed out, but when you come to these games, you have to realize these men are human,” Durant said per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“We are not animals, we are not in the circus. You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So, have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings and have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn’t be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players or spitting on players or tossing popcorn. So, grow the f*** up and enjoy the game. It’s bigger than you.”

