Veteran wide receiver Corey Davis injured his shoulder during his new ballclub’s organized team activity Thursday.

Take a deep breath, Jets fans. Your new top wideout should be fine.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports New York receiver Corey Davis, who the team acquired on a three-year deal this offseason, suffered a minor shoulder strain during Thursday’s OTA. However, team doctors think the veteran should be fine.

Davis had apparently landed on his shoulder after going up for a reception.

#Jets WR Corey Davis suffered what’s believed to be a minor shoulder strain at OTAs yesterday when he went up for a ball and landed on his shoulder, sources say. Dr. James Andrews is taking a look at the scans today, but team docs believe Davis will be OK with some rest. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 28, 2021

Obviously, when fans gaze upon the words “shoulder strain,” that could very likely cause them to gasp — but if the doctors are correct, this shouldn’t be too significant of an issue for the Jets.

Davis was signed back in March. At the time, the Jets hadn’t traded Sam Darnold nor selected Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall in the draft, but regardless, Corey was to assist in the development of whoever the team had starting at quarterback for the 2021 season.

Davis inked a $37.5 million contract with Gang Green after catching 65 balls for 984 yards and five touchdowns for Tennessee last year — all career-highs (the reception total matched his career-high from the 2018 campaign).

He isn’t the only offensive weapon the Jets brought in this offseason though; it’s clear enhancing the talent level on that side of the ball was a goal for general manager Joe Douglas and co.

New York additionally signed wideout Keelan Cole and running back Tevin Coleman to one-year deals and drafted Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore in the second round along with North Carolina running back Michael Carter in the fourth.

With Wilson under center in Florham Park and preparing to potentially face a daunting task as a starting quarterback at such a young age (22 in August), the former BYU standout will need a notable amount of assistance in order to properly develop at the professional level.

Davis, Cole, Coleman, Moore, Carter, running back La’Mical Perine, and receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims should be able to provide said assistance.