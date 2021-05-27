The Giants have now signed five of their six draft picks from this offseason as the OTA period is officially underway.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Giants have signed cornerback Aaron Robinson to a rookie contract. The Giants selected Robinson in the third round (No. 71 overall) of this year’s draft out of Central Florida.

It’s a four-year deal, and now the Giants have signed five of their six draft picks from this offseason — second-round edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, fourth-round edge rusher Elerson Smith, sixth-round running back Gary Brightwell, and sixth-round cornerback Rodarius Williams all received four-year deals.

The only draft pick the Giants have yet to sign is first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who the organization drafted out of Florida at No. 20 overall after swapping picks with Chicago and trading back.

The Giants were high on Robinson considering they traded up from No. 76 to 71 in the third round to acquire him. Big Blue gave Denver its original No. 76 pick and the No. 164 overall selection in the fifth round (which it received from the Bears during the two parties’ opening-round trade) to move up to No. 71.

Robinson racked up 41 total tackles (31 solo), one tackle for loss, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery through nine games for UCF last year.

The young defensive back is expected to provide depth in the secondary — it’s very unlikely he would find a starting role right away. The Giants seem to have that area of the roster set with James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson taking the two outside corner spots and Darnay Holmes manning the slot corner position. Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers are additionally set to take over the two safety spots.

However, depth is crucial in the defensive backfield; individuals like Robinson, Rodarius Williams, Xavier McKinney, and Julian Love (if he makes the final roster) should provide said depth.

And given how coordinator Patrick Graham runs more of a situational, matchup-based defense, Robinson is sure to find playing time in some scenarios.