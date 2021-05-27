Uncle Jeff Green is going to miss some time with a strained plantar fascia. The Brooklyn Nets will re-evaluate the veteran in 10 days.

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Thursday that Jeff Green would be out for at least 10 days with a strained plantar fascia. He will be out through the end of this series with the Boston Celtics and potentially beyond.

“He has been so valuable to us this year with all the injuries we’ve had,” Nash said Tuesday via ESPN. “He’s been able to play multiple positions, different roles and fill in all the gaps for us. Fortunately, we’re relatively healthy elsewhere. But it is a loss.”

Losing Green for this series isn’t a big deal. The Celtics are completely overmatched and even if they manage to steal a game at home, this series isn’t going longer than five games.

With that said, losing Green for a potential matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat would hurt. Green’s presence as a small-ball five who can knock down open threes is huge for Brooklyn. Of course, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving are the stars who carry most of the load, but they need solid role players like Green.

Nash has a few different options for replacing Green. He could go even bigger on the small-ball lineups or give DeAndre Jordan his first action of the playoffs. The Nets will likely need Jordan’s interior defense later on in the playoffs for a potential matchup against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets will play the Celtics in Game 3 on Friday night (8:30 p.m. ET).