The Giants acquired a number of receivers this offseason. Veteran Big Blue wideout Sterling Shepard recently spoke on the moves.

Sterling Shepard will enter the 2021 season the longest-tenured current New York Giant. In his sixth season since the organization selected him in the 2016 draft’s second round, the veteran wide receiver will assist in the crucial development of quarterback Daniel Jones and the offense as a whole.

He won’t be alone though.

Shepard will possess the opportunity to play alongside free-agent pickups Kenny Golladay and John Ross as well as 2021 first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney for the first time in his career.

As far as offensive weapons are concerned, the more the absolute merrier, especially when you employ a novice signal-caller. But how does Shepard feel of the Giants’ numerous acquisitions at a position he plays?

“Super excited about it,” he told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News this week. “This offense was in need of some more weapons, and I feel like we got that accomplished over the offseason.”

Offensive weapons were certainly needed — Shepard tells no lies when he says that. The unit was 31st in the NFL in both total yards and points last year; the struggles on that side of the ball were a huge reason for why the Giants won just six games.

Toney will work for a starting role within Jason Garrett’s offense and there’s a good chance he receives one given the significant investment the organization has made in him.

Does Shepard thus see the former Florida Gator as an opponent when it comes to competing for a certain role?

“No. We’re different players,” Sterling said. “We needed weapons. That’s just another weapon added to the team and to the offense, and he also brings some value in the return game.”

Toney is an extremely versatile player — that specific quality is a huge reason as to why the Giants decided to draft him at No. 20 overall in the opening round. The on-field trait may also lead to the coaching staff fielding Kadarius in a number of different spots.

The enhancement of the receiver room’s talent will be crucial for Jones and his ultimate improvement in 2021. The Giants believe in him but are still hoping he takes that on-field leap next season. In order to do so, he’ll need the correct assistance around him.

Golladay, Toney, Ross, Shepard, Darius Slayton, Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Saquon Barkley, and a (hopefully) improved offensive line should provide Jones with zero excuses — time for Daniel to prove the Giants made the right decision in the 2019 draft.