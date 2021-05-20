A former video director of the New York Giants is suing the organization, alleging workplace violence.

The New York Giants organization has found itself in the midst of a lawsuit from a formerly employed video director.

The organization apparently fired Dave Maltese back in March, and to his claim, the move came after he filed a report alleging an attack from team director of football data and innovation Ty Siam toward assistant video director Steven Venditti, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports. The most recent attack between the two allegedly took place this past September.

Maltese filed the lawsuit to the Superior Court of New Jersey, Bergen County.

Maltese additionally claims within the lawsuit Siam had been threatening to him and there was a negative workplace culture that included elements of violence. The lawsuit additionally introduces an alleged 2004 attack from Dave DeGuglielmo, who was the Giants assistant offensive line and quality control coach at the time and most recently the team’s offensive line coach in 2020.

After reporting the alleged September 2020 altercation between Siam and Venditti to the organization, Maltese was made aware that the Giants would be altering Siam’s position, although his official title still hasn’t been publicly changed. Siam was not suspended nor fired for the alleged incident.

Per Raanan, Maltese desires economic damages for lost wages, fringe benefits, and retirement/pension plans as well as compensatory damages for a number of different issues including pain, stress, humiliation, physical injury, medical expenses, reputation damage, loss of income, and attorney/court fees due to the lawsuit.