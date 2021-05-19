Wide Right Podcast 72 will discuss the Giants’ 2021 regular-season schedule and talk about the last year or so of COVID-19.

The 2021 NFL schedule is out; fans can now formally make predictions on how teams will finish this upcoming season.

It’s the largest schedule yet — 17 games for each organization, and to talk about how the Giants will fare, the Wide Right Podcast has graciously returned for episode 72.

In the latest edition of the program, we’ll discuss Big Blue’s slate and the numerous stretches within the regular-season schedule the team must take advantage of.

Could this finally be the year the Giants take the leap and reach the postseason after four consecutive seasons of losing?

Following the schedule discussion, we’ll reminisce on the last year-plus of COVID-19. With many receiving vaccines and taking off the masks, it’s interesting to ponder how the world of sports has fared amidst a time of uncertainty, confusion, stress, and at some points, doubt.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page.