Kevin Pillar will hit the injured list after he took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday night’s victory.

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar is set to join a long list of Mets players on the injured list.

After taking a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face in Monday night’s win over Atlanta — a frightening scene — Pillar will hit the injured list with multiple face fractures, according to Tim Healey of Newsday.

Mets transactions: * Kevin Pillar to the IL with multiple facial fractures. * Infielder Wilfredo Tovar called up from Triple-A Syracuse. * Catcher Deivy Grullon designated for assignment. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) May 18, 2021

The veteran outfielder is surely one to display toughness, as proven in a recent tweet from Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman.

My dawg @KPILLAR4 just walked in the clubhouse and goes “Am I in the lineup today or what?” What a WARRIOR! About to get my man the Rip Hamilton face mask for future competition. Lol KP is a LEGEND! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 18, 2021

Pillar joins an injured list that additionally includes Jeff McNeil, Michael Conforto, Luis Guillorme, J.D. Davis, Brandon Nimmo, and Jacob deGrom. Of course, Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco are also on the list with long-term injuries.

Pillar was 1-for-3 with an RBI in the 3-1 win over Atlanta Monday night. The lone RBI was when the hit-by-pitch occurred — the Mets had the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning at the time.

The victory snapped the Mets’ three-game losing streak; New York was previously on the wrong end of a three-game sweep when it faced the Rays in Tampa Bay this past weekend.

In other Mets news, the major league club called up Wilfredo Tovar (.206 batting average and seven RBIs in 10 games with Triple-A Syracuse this year) and designated Deivy Grullon for assignment.

Miguel Castro will take the mound for the Mets Tuesday night as they look to win their second consecutive game over the division-rival Braves. First pitch is set to occur at Truist Park at 7:20 p.m. ET.