Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday’s game against the Braves.

Absolutely scary sight at Truist Park in Atlanta Monday night.

In the seventh inning of the Mets-Braves matchup, New York outfielder Kevin Pillar stood in the batter’s box with the bases loaded and his team leading 1-0.

That’s when Braves right-handed reliever Jacob Webb hit Pillar (unintentionally) in the face with a 95 mile-per-hour fastball. Pillar immediately had to leave the game; Webb additionally walked off the field and into the Atlanta dugout.

Watch the following video at your own risk (it’s an absolutely frightening scene that has pretty much everyone at the Braves ballpark shook).

Kevin Pillar gets struck with pitch… hope he's alright. #LGM pic.twitter.com/lN80Em5qBP — Justin Groc (@jgroc) May 18, 2021

Pillar thus earned an RBI on the play to give the Mets a 2-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning. Prior to exiting the game, he went 1-for-3 on the night.

Webb lasted .2 innings and allowed one hit and one earned run.

22-year-old Khalil Lee has replaced Pillar in right field for the Mets.